Kennedy powers on to the title

Jockeys Gavin Lerena and Warren Kennedy both rode a threesome of winners on Saturday at Turffontein, with Lerena snaring the top prize on offer on the day, the Grade 3 Sea Cottage Stakes.

He steered Green Laser to victory for trainer Robbie Sage in this R200,000 event over 1800m. “He’s won a good race today,” said Lerena in the post-race interview. “The horse is very sensible and it seems the blinkers have done the trick.”

According to Lerena the step up to 1800m was exactly what this Gimmethegreenlight colt needed. Sage was also full of praise for his runner.

He’s a nice sort. He’s had a bit of an issue, but we brought him back slowly and we’re building him up. “The horse did everything right and he was well ridden.

Welldone to Gavin,” said Sage. Lerena’s other winners came in Race 1 aboard Storm Commander for Candice Dawson and in Race 3 with Lady Of Steel for Johan Janse van Vuuren.

Dawson was the most successful trainer on the day with four winners on the nine-race meeting. Apprentice jockey Tejash Juglall recorded his 38th career victory aboard La Bella Mia at odds of 7-1.

This win comes a week after he rode 25-1 longshot Capetown Affair to victory, also at Turffontein. It might pay to keep an eye on the young Juglall.

Punters were, however, not so lucky on Saturday, especially with the Pick 6 that paid a whopping R1,030,839.50 dividend to the holders of 1.48 winning tickets.

With victories for D’ Arrivee (R11.90 for the Win in leg 1), La Bella Mia (R10.60, leg 2), Stellar Motion (R10.20, leg 3), and Top Shot (R16.90, leg 6), newbies to the course could be forgiven for thinking punters were giving the winners a ticker-tape parade. *

Kennedy’s hat-trick of winners took his tally for the season to 144, with Greg Cheyne a distant second with 101 winners.

They are followed by Rich- ard Fourie (65), Muzi Yeni (64) and S’manga Khumalo (60). Yeni is, however, still suspended and will only be back in the saddle on 1 March.

