Premium 20.1.2020 06:01 am

Yearling sales take a dip

Mike Moon
Yearling sales take a dip

Picture for illustration only

Held in Cape Town’s International Conference Centre, the sale on Thursday saw 173 horses change hands for R56 490 000 – a decline of 32.4% in the aggregate, or total amount, spent.

The 2020 Cape Premier Yearling Sale recorded a sharp drop in prices from last year’s auction – reflecting pessimism in the horse racing industry and the gloomy state of South Africa’s economy. Held in Cape Town’s International Conference Centre, the sale on Thursday saw 173 horses change hands for R56 490 000 – a decline of 32.4% in the aggregate, or total amount, spent (last year, 192 sold for R83 560 000). The average price paid dipped 25% from R435 208 to R326 531. The median price was down from R300 000 to R250 000. Speaking to Tab News, Wehaan...
