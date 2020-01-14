 
 
Soqrat out of Met, but other stars set to clash again

Mike Moon
Soqrat. Picture: JC Photographics

One World ran second to Vardy in Saturday’s Grade 1, with Rainbow Bridge in third, Twist Of Fate fourth, Hawwaam fifth and Do It Again sixth.

The next exciting instalment of the current must-watch series involving South Africa’s remarkable generation of top racehorses is scheduled for Kenilworth racecourse and the Sun Met on 1 February. Horses who played their part in a dramatic and controversial L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate at the weekend remain among the 21 entries for the Sun Met after the final supplementary entry stage on Monday 13 January – with one notable exception. Soqrat, a multiple Grade 1 winner, has been scratched by trainer Mike de Kock following the colt’s disappointing showing in the 1600m Queen’s Plate. A 25-minute delay to the start of...
