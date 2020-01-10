 
 
Queen’s Plate has monarchs of the turf in an almighty tussle

Mike Moon
Bonang Matheba promoting a previous build-up to the Queen's Plate.

Racing’s great training yards target famous races and prestigious race meetings.

Success on big days gives a trainer the edge over rivals in terms of attracting wealthy clients. Rich people love the spotlight, holding trophies aloft and giving happy interviews to the media. This weekend’s L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival in Cape Town is a perfect example of the single-mindedness of top trainers in pursuing silverware (and sometimes gold). Perennial adversaries Mike de Kock and Justin Snaith butt heads in most of the feature races on the Friday and Saturday programmes, while another giant, Brett Crawford, looks to muscle in on the Kenilworth glamour. Other leading trainers – like Glen Kotzen, Candice...
