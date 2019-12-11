Chimichuri Run to defy top weight in Pinnacle

We have lost the last three race meetings on the highveld to rain but if the weather reports have it right, we could be back in action at the Vaal tomorrow.

The Vaal has had its share of the precipitation and yesterdays meeting was abandoned after almost 100mm of rain had fallen in just a few days. So, one can safely assume that even if we have a day of sunshine today, there will be plenty of give in the going tomorrow.

A Pinnacle Stakes over 1000mheads up tomorrow’s card at the Vaal but this one is particularly tricky because there is no runner who has a clear advantage at the weights. Often in Plate and Stakes races one or two runners will stand out but, with the exception of SilverMaster, the other 10 runners are closely handicapped. Based on the strength of field they have taken on, Chimichuri Run does stand out as he has strong Grade 1 form, with a win in the Golden HorseSprint over 1200m at Scottsville.

He was beaten just 2.50lengths in the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint by Kasimir over 1200m at Greyville where he had to jump from the worst draw of all at No 14. He had a rest, came back to finish a 0.40-length fi h in the Grade 2 Joburg Spring Challenge and then ran a great 2.50-length second behind Hawwaam in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1200m at the Vaal.

This will be his third run after a layoff so he should be in the pink of condition. He does carry 62kg and there is a question as to whether 1000m is a touch too short for him these days.

Nevertheless, he is a class act and should prove too good for the opposition. The biggest threat could come from Basadi Faith. This filly looked to be a superstar in the making when she won her first four races, which included the Listed Tony Ruffel Stakes and the Grade 2 SA Fillies Nursery.

Trainer Paul Matche then sent her to Scottsville to contest the Grade 1 Allan Robertson Championship over 1200m.

She finished 13th, beaten 9.70 lengths, but sadly she bled and has been out of action for more than six months. This daughter of Master Of My Fate has loads of ability and she loves running over 1000m. If not in need of a run, with just 51.5kg to carry, she will be a serious challenger to Chimichuri Run.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.