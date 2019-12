Followers of Computa- Form and Racing Express top bets could have landed a nice double at Kenilworth on Saturday. First up was ComputaForm, whose designated ‘hottie’ Sing Out Loud won Race 1 exactly as a 1-3 shot should. This Brett Crawford-trained Dynasty filly had been a good second on debut despite racing green and strode clear from the 400m mark to put a facile 7.5 lengths between herself and her hapless rivals in a Maiden Plate over 1200m. She’s a late maturer and we will have some fun with her,” commented Crawford. “A little bit hot but a nice filly,”...

This Brett Crawford-trained Dynasty filly had been a good second on debut despite racing green and strode clear from the 400m mark to put a facile 7.5 lengths between herself and her hapless rivals in a Maiden Plate over 1200m.

She’s a late maturer and we will have some fun with her,” commented Crawford. “A little bit hot but a nice filly,” said Anton Marcus, who came to the Cape primarily to ride this one for Ridgemont. Racing Express followed suit in Race 6 with Silver Host, but by contrast, he had to work for victory in an above-average MR 76 Handicap over 1800m.

This son of Silvano looked very well weighted with a handy 56kg and punters agreed as a flood of money saw him slashed from 22- 10 into even money come race time. He moved up to confidently tackle pacemaker Black Belt 200m out but was swiftly joined by fellow improver Only One Like You, who had won very impressively in his first start after gelding.

It was a ding-dong battle over the final strides, but Richard Fourie coaxed a li le extra out of the favourite and scored by a neck.

Both of these will pay to follow. “I was very bullish. He’s a very progressive horse. Earmark this one for the future,” said Justin Snaith. His powerful yard went on to complete a four-timer on the day, although Tango With Tigers (25-1), First Street (12-1), and Nexus (13-2) were less universally acclaimed by the be ing public. Robert Khathi was given a nice 35th birthday present as he partnered the first and third of those.

Tango With Tigers isn’t the easiest customer though, as he played up both pre and post-race and had his starting stall certificate taken away. “I always thought Nexus was my best ride today,” said Khathi after winning the final event.

