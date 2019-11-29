Take a roll in the hay

Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson considered Roll In The Hay good enough to take off to KwaZulu-Natal during the winter season to contest two feature races for two-year-old fillies. While she did not place in either, Roll In The Hay did not disgrace herself and finished not far off the winning horse.

In the Grade 1 Alan Robertson Championship, Roll In The Hay finished sixth behind Miss Florida, beaten just 2.80 lengths. She then ran in the Grade 2 Golden Slipper over 1400m at Greyville where she blew any chance at the start by losing two lengths. She was still only beaten 5.50 lengths by Cockney Pride.

This daughter of Gimmethegreenlight was rested from July to October when she came back to run in a FM 86 Handicap over 1000m at Durbanville.

She was touched off on the post by Hildegarde but was reported to be restless prior to the start. Her last run was over 1400m at Kenilworth in yielding going and this time she had every chance when running a 2.25-length third behind Third Runway in the Grade 2 Western Cape Fillies Championship for three-year-olds.

She appeared to find the distance a touch too far at this stage of her career but should be ideally suited to the straight 1200m at the same track when she lines up in a MR 104 Handicap for fillies and mares tomorrow.

This is her third run after a lay- off so she should be in peak condition and is undoubtedly the runner to beat. Aldo Domeyer takes the ride for a stable that has come very well recently.

Looking at the jockey arrangements, a Place bet that could provide some value is Icon Princess. This daughter of Where’s That Tiger has run eight times for three wins and three places.

She was rested from July until 9 November when she went straight into the Listed Laisserfaire Stakes over 1100m. Everything that could go wrong did, and Icon Princess faded out to finish last.

Trainer Mike Stew- art has engaged Richard Fourie for the ride, even putting up 0.5kg overweight, so the four-year-old should be included in Exactas, Swingers, Trifectas and Quartets.

