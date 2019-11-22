 
 
Terrance Millard, the master horseman with just a smidgeon of luck

Mike Moon
Terrance Millard, the master horseman with just a smidgeon of luck

Terrance Millard in the 1980s. From The Citizen archives.

Late revered racehorse trainer Terrance Millard claimed the secret of his success was luck – and that good racehorses simply ‘found’ him.

There’s always an element of luck in racing – and Millard did always wear his pair of lucky red underpants to race meetings – but the man’s phenomenal record strongly suggests there was a bit more to it than that. Millard – who died this week just short of his 90th birthday – won 117 Grade 1 races, six Durban Julys, six Mets, six Gold Cups, seven champion trainer titles … the list goes on and on. Which is why many observers call him the greatest South African trainer of the 20th century. Only Syd Garrett and Syd Laird are...
