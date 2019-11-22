Terrance Millard, the master horseman with just a smidgeon of luck

Terrance Millard in the 1980s. From The Citizen archives.
There’s always an element of luck in racing – and Millard did always wear his pair of lucky red underpants to race meetings – but the man’s phenomenal record strongly suggests there was a bit more to it than that.
Millard – who died this week just short of his 90th birthday – won 117 Grade 1 races, six Durban Julys, six Mets, six Gold Cups, seven champion trainer titles … the list goes on and on. Which is why many observers call him the greatest South African trainer of the 20th century. Only Syd Garrett and Syd Laird are competition for that accolade.
Terrance Millard runs Emigrado in the OK Silver Bowl in 1986. From The Citizen archives.
I had the privilege of interviewing Millard at length some years ago. Here are some interesting facts from those conversations:
Terrance Millard receives the award for trainer of the year from James Bull at the ARCSA Awards banquet in 1989. From The Citizen archives.
RIP Terrance Millard, master trainer.
