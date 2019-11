These two horses, Soqrat and Barahin, both trained by Mike de Kock, have merit ratings of 133 and 131 respectively and will carry 60kg and 59kg – as dictated by conditions of the race to be run at Turffontein on 30 November. The next horse in the ratings is Infamous Fox – at 119 MR points and carrying 53.5kg. Ideally, in a clash of the titans that Joburg’s most prestigious race aspires to be, an allocation of 53.5kg would be at the bottom of the handicap not at No 3. Add in that about half the field for the R2-million...

These two horses, Soqrat and Barahin, both trained by Mike de Kock, have merit ratings of 133 and 131 respectively and will carry 60kg and 59kg – as dictated by conditions of the race to be run at Turffontein on 30 November.

The next horse in the ratings is Infamous Fox – at 119 MR points and carrying 53.5kg.

Ideally, in a clash of the titans that Joburg’s most prestigious race aspires to be, an allocation of 53.5kg would be at the bottom of the handicap not at No 3. Add in that about half the field for the R2-million Grade 1 are under sufferance – meaning they are rated below the minimum weight level relative to the top-weight – and it is clear the competition is thin.

Nonetheless, what is exciting is the presence of Soqrat and Barahin – two of a clutch of exceptional current racers in the country. Sadly, many of the other superstars are quartered in Cape Town and won’t be making the long trip north for this contest.

De Kock said recently he wasn’t in favour of running Soqrat in the Summer Cup – preferring to campaign the four-year-old in the Cape summer season in a month’s time. Part of his rationale was to avoid pitting Soqrat against Barahin in the interests of protecting their future stud careers. Both colts are owned by Sheikh Hamdan of Dubai.

However, racing is nothing if not unpredictable.

An outbreak of African horse sickness in Nietgedacht in Gauteng has seen restrictions imposed on the movement of horses to the Cape. There’s no indication of how long this will last, so De Kock must take what’s available for Soqrat on the Highveld.

The four-year-old showed he was coming to hand in a sparkling Vaal Pinnacle Stakes victory recently – cruising home over 1800m under a huge weight and showing every sign of being up for the 2000m of the cup.

Bookmaker betting following the release of the final field reflects the yawning gulf in class. On Tuesday at midday, Soqrat was quoted at 9-4 and Barahin at 26-10. Next on offer was the mare Cascapedia – another De Kock inmate – at 10-1.

Interestingly, when first entries for the Summer Cup were announced in September, Soqrat’s ante-post price was 9-2. Then word spread that might not manage the 2000m distance and, anyway, he’d probably skip the race to focus on Cape Town – and he ballooned in the betting to 16-1.

Who was brave and quick enough to claim that lulu?

De Kock’s “go-to” jockey Anton Marcus has been declared for Soqrat, which does suggest that he is the stable-elect. Cape-based heavyweight Bernard Fayd’herbe will fly up to partner Barahin, while De Kock’s current local servant, youthful Callan Murray, hops aboard the yard’s precocious three-year-old filly Queen Supreme (52kg, 12-1).

The latter has a stunning turn-of-foot and, as a late developer and shouldering just 52kg, could spring a surprise.

In total, De Kock saddles five of the 20 runners, while his fierce Randjesfontein rival Sean Tarry sends out four, including defending champion Tilbury Fort (53kg, 16-1).

