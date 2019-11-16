 
 
Muzi Yeni has his Siya moment

Mike Moon
MUZI YENI has some excellent rides at Flamingo Park today.

Kolisi’s work is done, of course. Yeni faces his destiny at Turffontein on Saturday 16 November.

You could fit two Muzis Yenis into one Siya Kolisi. The Springbok captain – an instant worldwide celebrity – is 1.88m tall (six foot two inches) and weighs 105kg. The jockey – less well-known internationally but a huge fan favourite at home – is 1.4m (four foot seven) and tips the scale at less than 49kg. These two sporting superstars are rather different, but they have one important thing in common: they are the first black captains of a South African team taking on the world. Kolisi’s work is done, of course. Yeni faces his destiny at Turffontein on Saturday...
