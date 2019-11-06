horse news 6.11.2019 07:28 pm

Draw for Monaco Maiden Million

Phumelela Gaming
Draw for Monaco Maiden Million

Jockeys on horses during an earlier race leading up to the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019 at the Turffontein Racecourse, 2 November 2019, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles

There will be 20 maidens lining up for the R1-million Monaco Maiden Sprint over 1160m at Turffontein on Saturday 16 November.

What is interesting is that no trainer is allowed to have more than one runner in the race – the same rule applying to the three reserve runners. In that way it gives smaller stables the chance to get a runner into the richest maiden race in the country.

The race was first run in 2012 and was sponsored by HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco with the whole concept of giving the underdogs an equal footing against the big trainers.

“Since then, the race has been funded by trainers and owners through the nomination fee, as well as sponsors organised by Larry Wainstein (CEO of the Racing Association) and myself,” said Mike Wittstock, father of Princess Charlene, at Wednesday’s draw.

There were 64 entries for the race and 62 of them were still in at the declaration stage. However, once a trainer had a horse in the race, he or she was not allowed a second runner.

The first 20 names drawn got into the field directly with the final three being the reserve runners in the order they were drawn.

   

Final field for the R1-million Monaco Maiden Sprint (for all maidens) over 1160m at Turffontein.

1 – 23 BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR (M F De Kock) C Murray 59.0 – 98

2 – 2 DOUBLETHINK (P F Matchett) D Schwarz 59.0 – 87

3 – 1 GOLDEN DUKE (P A Peter) W Kennedy 59.0 – 76

4 – 18 EPPAGILIA (C Mayhew) R Munger 59.0 – 74

5 – 16 LATEST CRAZE (S J Lerena) D R Lerena 59.0 – 74

6 – 11 RAMKAT (C Spies) C Zackey 59.0 – 49

7 – 19 CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT (A B Fortune) M Yeni 59.0 – 0

8 – 14 ELEMENTARY (L W Goosen) W Agrella 59.0 – 65

9 – 3 JAMES PETER (G H Van Zyl) L J Ferraris 59.0 – 0

10 – 9 PLUVIOPHILE (C Dawson) P Mxoli 59.0 – 0

11 – 22 SUNSET GUN (A D Gordon) S Brown 59.0 – 53

12 – 4 TUSKER (A G Laird) S Khumalo 59.0 – 0

13 – 10 AALSMEER (G V Woodruff) M V’Rensburg 56.5 – 73

14 – 13 DUCHESS OF WINDSOR (J J van Vuuren) G Lerena 56.5 – 0

15 – 15 FRANKLIN (G J Maroun) P Strydom 56.5 – 0

16 – 7 GOLDEN WAND (S Moffatt) C Maujean 56.5 – 0

17 – 17 HOT GOSSIP (D Nieuwenhuizen) …………… 56.5 – 0

18 – 8 MARMALADE (L Forbes) S Moodley 56.5 – 0

19 – 21 MAY QUEEN (H E Adamson) C Storey 56.5 – 0

20 – 12 SAVING GRACE (R R Magner) M Khan 56.5 – 0

Reserve Runners

21 – 6 PAW PATROL (M/A Azzie) Reserve 1 59.0 – 0

22 – 5 EVER FAIR (J A Soma) Reserve 2 57.5 – 65

23 – 20 CITY DANCER (F P Habib) Reserve 3 59.0 – 0

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Tri Festivaal brings glitz and glamour to the Vaal Racecourse this Saturday 6.11.2019
Pick 6 pool likely to top R10 million at today’s Charity Mile meeting 2.11.2019
Ready To Run Sale is in galloping mood 29.10.2019



 


today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 