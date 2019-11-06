Draw for Monaco Maiden Million

What is interesting is that no trainer is allowed to have more than one runner in the race – the same rule applying to the three reserve runners. In that way it gives smaller stables the chance to get a runner into the richest maiden race in the country.

The race was first run in 2012 and was sponsored by HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco with the whole concept of giving the underdogs an equal footing against the big trainers.

“Since then, the race has been funded by trainers and owners through the nomination fee, as well as sponsors organised by Larry Wainstein (CEO of the Racing Association) and myself,” said Mike Wittstock, father of Princess Charlene, at Wednesday’s draw.

There were 64 entries for the race and 62 of them were still in at the declaration stage. However, once a trainer had a horse in the race, he or she was not allowed a second runner.

The first 20 names drawn got into the field directly with the final three being the reserve runners in the order they were drawn.

Final field for the R1-million Monaco Maiden Sprint (for all maidens) over 1160m at Turffontein.

1 – 23 BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR (M F De Kock) C Murray 59.0 – 98

2 – 2 DOUBLETHINK (P F Matchett) D Schwarz 59.0 – 87

3 – 1 GOLDEN DUKE (P A Peter) W Kennedy 59.0 – 76

4 – 18 EPPAGILIA (C Mayhew) R Munger 59.0 – 74

5 – 16 LATEST CRAZE (S J Lerena) D R Lerena 59.0 – 74

6 – 11 RAMKAT (C Spies) C Zackey 59.0 – 49

7 – 19 CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT (A B Fortune) M Yeni 59.0 – 0

8 – 14 ELEMENTARY (L W Goosen) W Agrella 59.0 – 65

9 – 3 JAMES PETER (G H Van Zyl) L J Ferraris 59.0 – 0

10 – 9 PLUVIOPHILE (C Dawson) P Mxoli 59.0 – 0

11 – 22 SUNSET GUN (A D Gordon) S Brown 59.0 – 53

12 – 4 TUSKER (A G Laird) S Khumalo 59.0 – 0

13 – 10 AALSMEER (G V Woodruff) M V’Rensburg 56.5 – 73

14 – 13 DUCHESS OF WINDSOR (J J van Vuuren) G Lerena 56.5 – 0

15 – 15 FRANKLIN (G J Maroun) P Strydom 56.5 – 0

16 – 7 GOLDEN WAND (S Moffatt) C Maujean 56.5 – 0

17 – 17 HOT GOSSIP (D Nieuwenhuizen) …………… 56.5 – 0

18 – 8 MARMALADE (L Forbes) S Moodley 56.5 – 0

19 – 21 MAY QUEEN (H E Adamson) C Storey 56.5 – 0

20 – 12 SAVING GRACE (R R Magner) M Khan 56.5 – 0

Reserve Runners

21 – 6 PAW PATROL (M/A Azzie) Reserve 1 59.0 – 0

22 – 5 EVER FAIR (J A Soma) Reserve 2 57.5 – 65

23 – 20 CITY DANCER (F P Habib) Reserve 3 59.0 – 0

