Tri Festivaal brings glitz and glamour to the Vaal Racecourse this Saturday

Glitz and glamour comes to the Vaal Racecourse on Saturday when a host of both human and equine celebrities descend on the venue for The Vaal Tri Festivaal.

In conjunction with the sponsors, Socrasync Toro Ya Africa, a decision was made to move two of the most prolific races on the Highveld calendar to the Vaal this weekend.

The joint venture of Socrasync and Toro Ya Africa has projects around the country and recently came on board to sponsor the Listed Algoa Cup in Port Elizabeth, which was a magnificent success.

The Grade 3 Victory Moon Stakes over 1800m, the most important build-up race to the Gauteng Summer Cup, and the Listed Gardenia Stakes for fillies and mares over 1000m, will be run at the meeting.

Unless you have badge – owners, trainers, Racing Association, Racing It’s A Rush etc that will give you free entry to the course – there will be an entrance fee of R50.

But what a line-up you will get for that nominal fare. Some of the best entertainers in the country will be seen in action at the Vaal and leading the way is 24-year-old singer/songwriter sensation Lady Zamar.

Other celebrities on show are Vetkoek & Mahoota, Karlar Debsa, Doctor Khumalo, MJV De Boi, Simphiwe Majola Thulisa and King Deetoy.

Equine royalty is headed up by Soqrat, one of the best horses currently racing in South Africa who is from the powerful yard of Mike de Kock.

Those regulars at the Vaal who enjoy sitting in restaurants on Floors 1 and 2 can do their bookings in the usual way through Isizwe Hospitality by calling 011 681 1702.

There are also corporate VIP packages, please call: 066 015 3901 to make further enquiries. As part of their contract Socrasync and Toro Ya Africa have agreed to hold events that will uplift the community and use the raceday as a platform to contact people and present what they are doing in the area.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.