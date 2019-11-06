Barahin tops boards

As expected after his fluent Charity Mile victory last Saturday, Barahin is now at the top of bookmakers’ boards for the R2-million Gauteng Chris Gerber Summer Cup (Grade 1), proudly brought to you by Bidvest, over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday 30 November.

Barahin was expected to fi nd 1600m a touch sharp but he jumped perfectly from No 4 draw, held his position on the rail and hit the front going through the 400m mark to win easily.

He is now quoted at 2-1 with Zillzaal next best at 7-1 with Cascapedia and Roy’s Had Enough at 8-1. Four horses were supplemented into the race and they are Bize and Flying Winger from the Alec Laird yard, St John Gray’s Dawn Assault and perhaps the most interesting of all, Yellowwood Handicap winner Queen Supreme from the Mike de Kock yard.

Earlier, De Kock withdrew Hawwaam, Buffalo Bill Cody and Like A Panther while also pulled out were Doosra and Come The Day.

Barahin and Soqrat were handed top weight of 60kg and they will have to concede 5.5kg to the third-highest weighted runner who is Infamous Fox at 54.5kg.

Queen Supreme has been allotted 48.5kg and is currently quoted at 12-1. Soqrat will be running in the Grade 3 Victory Moon Handicap at the Vaal on Saturday after which De Kock will decide whether he will run in the Summer Cup.

Final Entries close at 11am on Monday 18 November, Declarations by 11 am on Tuesday 19 November after which the final field will be announced. The draws will be made at a function on Wednesday 20 November 2019.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.