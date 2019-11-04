Kilindini looks to be a killer bet for Brett

Kilindini appeared headed for much big- ger things when a fluent maiden winner last time and can confirm that impression in Race 7, a MR 78 Handicap over 1400m at Kenilworth tomorrow. This Brett Crawford-trained Silvano colt put away another decent youngster in Pinkerton, a winner on Saturday, with authority and third-placed Gold Medal, who has fair form, was many lengths adrift.

He was ‘rewarded’ with a fairly high merit rating of 91 but that looks likely to be no reflection of his true ability and even with top weight of 60.5kg he is a very confident selection in Race 7. And just like last time, his main danger looks like coming from Justin Snaith. Hurricane Harry also appears progressive and was a good second first time out the maidens.

He can give cheek in receipt of 4kg and with Richard Fourie up. The Candice Bass-Robinson outfit have turned the corner after a lean spell and hold solid chances in two of the early maiden plate races. The dam of Spring- is in the air, Love Is In The Air, won a Grade 1 for her father, Mike Bass and the filly finished a solid fourth on debut despite racing very greenly.

This 1400m will better suit and she will go very close in Race 3. A race later Jack The Jetse er can make it a quick double for the yard. He made big improvement second time out to give odds-on favourite Freedom Of Speech something to think about.

In addition, stepping up to 1600m seems likely to be right up his alley and he would be a solid first choice. Both the Bass- Robinson runners will be ridden by Bernard Fayd’Herbe, who scored a double on Saturday in his return to the saddle following an injury-enforced three months out.

However, this is not the weak- est maiden plate, with both Cy- clonic Breeze and Flowerscape having claims. Miraculously Ours has been priced up at 6-1 and this Glen Kotzen-trained runner could prove some good value in Race 6, a MR 78 Handicap over 2000m.

Kotzen and jockey Morne Winnaar have been in remarkable form of late and this four-year-old gelding could well add to that tally.

This son of Silvano has only raced seven times and after two disappointing sprints was gelded. That helped him turn the corner and since then he has notched up a win and three places.

He ran on too late at Durbanville last time and was only beaten a long head.

Miraculously Ours is drawn No 11 but there is a long back straight before they hit the turn and he should overcome it quite easily.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.