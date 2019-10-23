Potent field lines up for this year’s charity mile

Gavin Lerena is back in time to ride Buffalo Bill Cody in the R1-million Peermont Emperors Pallace Charity Mile over 1600m at Turffontein on Saturday 2 November. The final field was announced yesterday but the job of pulling their draws and putting the horses together with the charities and their celebrities will take place at a function at Emperors Palace today.

This is a wonderful opportunity for 16 chosen charities to share in R1 million, the amount received depending on where their horses finish in the race.

This looks to be one of the best fields seen in quite a while in this race and it is headed up by Buffalo Bill Cody, who is unbeaten over the distance, three of which have been on this Standside course.

He will carry top weight of 60kg and will be reunited with Lerena who has notched up two wins on this Irish- bred son of Redoute’s Choice. De Kock has three other runners in the field and all have decent chances.

Anton Marcus will ride Barahin, Callan Murray on Cascapedia and Muzi Yeni Noble Secret. Champion trainer Sean Tarry also has four runners as well as another reserve runner. Raymond Danielson will be riding last year’s Gauteng Summer Cup winner Tilbury Fort while Piere Strydom will ride nicely weighted Zillzaal, who was a very impressive winner of his first run after being gelded.

Tarry also saddles talented filly In The Dance and Pilou. Camphoratus from the Robbie and Shannon Hill stable is back at Turffontein. She caused an upset when winning the Grade 1 Empress Club Stakes over this course and distance and then backed it up with a great run in the Durban July.

Candice Dawson has two decent contenders in Infamous Fox and Approach Control while Geoff Woodruff runs the always reliable Zouaves. The Rugby World Cup final will be played on 2 November as well and rugby fans can come early, spend some time at the Joburg Beer Festival. For just R80 you can watch the match live on the big screen with a complimentary Heineken and an abundance of entertainment throughout the day from Oompa bands and Irish dancing to live horseracing.

There are competitions, giveaways and prizes galore up for grabs, ensuring you have multiple chances to win, provided lady luck is on your side. With not one, but two ‘happy hours’, beer pong and drinks specials throughout the day, along with a variety of food vendors, your catering needs will be cared for.

Kiddies entertainment will also be provided and they can join in on a day jam-packed with festivities and live entertainment for the whole family (Please note that no under 18s are allowed in the beer fest area). Gates open at 10h00 and entrance on to the racecourse is free. The Rugby World Cup final starts at 11 am and the first race is off at 12.45 pm

