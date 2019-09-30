Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe betting and TV times

The two Group1 races on Saturday, as well as all the races on Sunday, will be broadcast on Tellytrack1 on channel 239 on DStv.

Enable is one of 16 horses left in the field following the latest acceptance stage ahead of her bid for a historic third successive victory in the Parisian showpiece.

John Gosden’s brilliant mare became the eighth dual winner of Europe’s premier middle-distance contest last season and was kept in training as a five-year-old with the chief aim of becoming the first horse to win the race three times.

While she endured a troubled preparation last term, the current campaign has been faultless as she has stretched her top-level tally to 10 with hat-trick of Group Ones wins in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, the King George at Ascot and the Yorkshire Oaks at York.

The action will be broadcast on Tellytrack on Sunday 6 October 2019 with the first race off at 14:15 and the eighth and final race off at 18:40.

Punters will be able to take the following bets with TAB:

Saturday: All races: Commingled Win, Place, Exacta OR Swinger and Quinella (First, Second any order).

Sunday: All races: Commingled Win, Place, Exacta OR Swinger and Quinella (First, Second any order).

SA pools Trifecta, Quartet, and Place Accumulator (Races 2-8), Jackpot (Races 5-8), Pick 3 (Races 6-8), Daily Double (Races 7-8).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.