Follow Fourie to victory

After a brilliant post maiden fourth in the Grade 2 Western Cape Fillies Championship behind rising star Clouds Unfold, Juniper Spring plummets to FM 72 level in Race 6 at Kenilworth today, and really looks impossible to oppose.

Justin Snaith’s full sister to last year’s Fillies Guineas winner Snowdance ran way above her relatively modest 83 merit rating that day, and returning to the same 1400m trip can be expected to carry far too many guns for this more limited opposition.

She has the widest draw to over-come in this nine-strong field, but possesses plenty of gate speed, and with a top class jockey in Richard Fourie should have no problems overcoming that slight impediment.

This really does look a five star bet, and should be bankered in everything. It looks set to be another bumper day for Fourie, as he and Snaith have solid chances through-out the meeting.

He rides another regally bred horse in Race 2: Knights Templar who is a half-brother to Grade 1 winners Solo Traveller and Redberry Lane, and fetched R4.5 million as a yearling.

His third Snaith plum is in Race 4, a 1600m Maiden Plate. Completing the quartet of Snaith-Fourie hotties is Silver Maple in Race 7.

Fourie also looks good in Race 5, where he takes an ‘away’ ride for Candice Bass-Robinson on the Silvano filly Perfectproportions.

This four-year-old has long given the impression that she may need ground, and goes 400m further than before in a FM 86 Handicap over 2000m.

She meets an uninspiring bunch on recent form, and while no good thing will be right there if indeed staying the extra distance.

