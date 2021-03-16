Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 16 March 2021

Best bets 16.3.2021 08:12 am

Sports Staff
Vaal

BEST BET

RACE 4 SWINGER (3) SELL HIGH AND (5) NARTJIE

Nartjie is getting better with every run but the concern is that three-year-olds are not well treated by the handicappers and it is often tough for them when they come up against some well-performed older horses.

While Sell High is unlikely to achieve what Nartjie will probably accomplish by the end of his racing career, he is a genuine performer who goes well for Piere Strydom.

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 7 LAST CHEER – EACHWAY BET

Jockey Muzi Yeni is in devastating form and he gets aboard this filly for the second successive time. She ran second last time and the fact he has chosen to ride her again is indicative that he is expecting a big run. She is around 8-1 and is worth backing for wins and places.

