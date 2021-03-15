Best bets 15.3.2021 11:56 am

Horse racing best bets, Monday 15 March 2021

Sports Staff
Your daily best bets.

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Greyville Polytrack

Best bet

Race 1 Swinger (5) Danse Milford and (8) Crimson Causeway

This looks the best way to build up a kitty for later in the meeting. It is unlikely to give you a big return but it is worth taking quite a few times. The two look likely to fight out the finish so each-way Exactas are also possibilities.

Value bet

Double – Races 7 and 8

3 Sea Sponge, 5 Straight up, 7 What a blast and 9 Follow my path in Race 7 with 2 Hereinafter in Race 8

Race 7 does not look to be an easy race to decipher but the winner should come from Sea Sponge, Straight Up, What A Blast an Follow My Path while Hereinafter with Anton Marcus up in Race 8 could be hard to beat, especially from a good draw.

The bet will cost R8 and can be taken a few times, depending on your budget.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

