Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 2 March 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Vaal Classic Track

Best bet

Get off to a winning start and build a kitty for other bets with a good bet on No 1 RAISETHEREDLANTERN in Race 1.

This is a work riders’ race, but Candice Dawson’s runner will be ridden by Joe Gwingwizha, the ruling champion work rider.

He’s going to be a clear favourite but it will come as a major shock if he gets beaten.

Value bet

Race 2 at the Vaal today looks a good race for a Trifecta. You have to select the first three past the post in the right order.

We are going to “box” five runners which means as long as any of the selected numbers finish in the first three, you will collect.

The numbers we are going to box are 1, 2, 3, 5, 9.

A full bet costs R60 but one can take a percentage with the minimum amount being R6, which is 10%.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.