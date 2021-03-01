Best bets 1.3.2021 11:35 am

Horse racing best bets, 1 March 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Greyville Polytrack

Best bet

A Swinger in Race 5 looks the way to go today. The race should be between No 6 Tupelo Honey and No 1 Kayc Al.

Once again, it won’t produce a huge payout but one can take it many times and walk off with a decent profit.

Value bet

In Race 8 No 9 Khan looks a great eachway bet at his current odds of 10-1. He has raced just three times and while none of them was poor, he didn’t put it together.

He was gelded in January and that is expected to bring about the necessary improvement. This will be his first start on the Polytrack which should suit him.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Horse racing best bets, Sunday 28 February 2021 28.2.2021
Horse racing best bets, Saturday 27 February 2021 27.2.2021
Horse racing best bets, Thursday 25 February 2021 25.2.2021



MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist

today in print

Read Today's edition