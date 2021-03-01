Horse racing best bets, 1 March 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Greyville Polytrack

Best bet

A Swinger in Race 5 looks the way to go today. The race should be between No 6 Tupelo Honey and No 1 Kayc Al.

Once again, it won’t produce a huge payout but one can take it many times and walk off with a decent profit.

Value bet

In Race 8 No 9 Khan looks a great eachway bet at his current odds of 10-1. He has raced just three times and while none of them was poor, he didn’t put it together.

He was gelded in January and that is expected to bring about the necessary improvement. This will be his first start on the Polytrack which should suit him.

