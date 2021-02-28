Horse racing best bets, Sunday 28 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Greyville Poly

Punters must note that a total of 23 horses were scratched with trainers citing the change of venue/surface as the reason after the meeting was moved from the Scottsville Turf Track to the Greyville Poly.

Best Bet

Race 6: Swinger: 1×7

Storm Chaser (1) and Kings Road (7) should both benefit from the change of venue as both runners have performed way better on the poly.

Value Bet

Race 8: Double: 7×7

In Race 8, A Whole New World is the horse in form with the only question the distance. In Race 9, Arctic Princess should benefit from the scratchings as well as the change of venue.

