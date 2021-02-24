Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 24 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Greyville Poly

Best Bet

Race 8, Swinger, 5×8.

Glitter And Gold should return to winning ways. This filly was runner-up last time out, but prior to that recorded a hat-trick of wins.

It Must Be Love was beaten less than a length in her first post maiden run.

They are two to beat.

Value Bet

Race 7:

Irish Belle to Win.

She’s as consistent as they come in this company and could add a second career victory to her name. Bookmakers are still offering 7-1.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.