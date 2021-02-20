Horse racing best bets, Saturday 20 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Turffontein

Best bet

Race 5 looked a two-horse race between Sean Tarry’s 1-Chimichuri Run and 3-Eden Roc but the late scratching of the latter makes Chimichuri Run very hard to beat.

Have a good Win bet on him!

Value bet

We will stick with champion trainer Sean Tarry and go with No 12 Flying Carpet in Race 6.

He has only raced seven times but has won two of his last three starts. He is improving every time he is tried over a middle distance. This time he is going 1800m but has a top apprentice up in Joshwin Solomons who gets a 2.5kg allowance.

While he is taking on some top horses, the fact that a runner like 5-2 favourite Barahin will have to give him 14.5kg, could prove significant.

Back eachway and Swingers with 1-Barahin and 5-Christopher Robin.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.