Horse racing best bets, Friday 19 February 2021

Fairview

Best bet

World Radar is an unsound filly but extremely talented. She has run eight times for three wins and she should extend that run to seven in Race 7 at Fairview, the Listed Ladies Mile over 1200m on their turf track.

She is at 15-10 and is worth a decent bet.

Value bet

Many horses who race in Port Elizabeth come from runners who have not done all that well in the Western Cape. Overall, the strength of fields in the Eastern Cape are weaker than Cape Town and many runners improve with the move.

That looks to be the case with No 6 Cape Batis in Race 3 over 2400m. She enjoyed the extra distance (2200m) last time and should benefit from the extra 200m this time.

This is a filly taking on the colts but she gets a 2.5kg sex allowance and last ran third in a similar race last time.

She is currently at 6-1 so is worth an eachway bet.

Also, take Swingers with 5×6.

