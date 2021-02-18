Horse racing best bets, Thursday 18 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Best bet

Race 6, an Allowance Plate 1200m, has attracted some really good horses but the runner they may all have to beat is MK’s Pride. He beat War Of Athena in the Ready To Run Cup and has since placed second in the Grade 2 Dingaans over 1600m and the Grade 3 Tony Ruffel Stakes over 1400m, both times behind stable companion Catch Twentytwo.

However, trainer Paul Peter has the feeling that MK’s Pride is actually a sprinter and if that is the case, he will be very hard to beat in this field.

Worth a good bet.

Value bet

Trainer Brett Webber saddles Fasinada, a Workriders’ Maiden Plate over 1200m. She finished third on debut and a winner has come from that form line.

She takes on the colts in this event but that means she will be in receipt of 2.5kg from the boys and that could work to her advantage.

She is likely to start at least 6-1 and looks a nice each-way bet.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.