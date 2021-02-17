Best bets 17.2.2021 08:24 am

Horse racing best bets, Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Sports Staff

Best bet

In Race 2 Anton Marcus rides Safe Return for trainer Vaughan Marshall. This two-year-old is a short-priced favourite but the word from Cape Town is that he will not lose.

If the price is too short, take a Marcus All-To-Come Win bet at TAB with No 1 Kitty Cat Chat in Race 6.

Both will need to win in order to collect.

Value bet

It does look very much like a favourites’ day at Kenilworth but it could be worth taking an each-way bet (Win and Place) on Maximus in Race 5. Trained by Geoff Woodruff and to be ridden by Luke Ferraris, the son of Vercingetorix looked quite useful when he won second time out on the Highveld.

He moved to Cape Town and has been gelded. This will be his third run since moving to the Cape and his current price of 12-1 looks quite generous.

