Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 16 February 2021

Vaal

Best bet

Race 8 No 1 Oscar Wilde

Trainer Mike de Kock has his stable in good form and he can provide us with the best bet and banker in all exotic bets. Oscar Wilde has been running against stronger and takes a drop in class. He has won over 1450m, although not at this course, and he is well drawn. He will be ridden by Gavin Lerena.

Value bet

Race 4 Trifecta

Double float No 2 Brand New Cadillac and No 7 Gold Griffin, with the field. Cost: R36

This is quite a tricky race where every horse has a chance. The two horses with the best form over the course and distance are Brand New Cadillac and Gold Griffin.

To catch the Trifecta both have to finish in the first 3 in any order and it does not matter which other runner comes in.

One could rather take a Quartet with the two, again double floating with the field. In this case, both have to finish in the first 4. It does cost more but one can always take a percentage based on what you can afford.

