Horse racing best bets, Saturday 13 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Turffontein

Value Bet

Pick 6: Race 4-9.

With a R5 million expected Pick 6 pool on Guineas Day, we just have to try our luck.

What we don’t want to do, is to spend more than the Pick 6 pays out.

Finding six consecutive winners is a daunting task, so perhaps we should try a completely different strategy. Let’s try to find three winners, and then play the fields in the legs where we are unsure. It’s unorthodox, but there are punters who have won solidly with this strategy.

The three most likely winners, who we will bank on to provide a payday, are:

1 Anna Capri in Race 6, a Progress Plate over 1000m;

2 Anything Goes in Race 6, the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas, and;

3 Zimbaba in Race 9, a Graduation Plate for fillies and mares over 1100m.

So, our bet will look like this:

Leg 1: 4

Leg 2: Field (8 runners)

Leg 3: 1

Leg 4: Field (9 runners)

Leg 5: Field (11 runners)

Leg 6: 1

The cost, if there are no further scratchings, is R792, or R79.20 for 10%.

Remember, you have to be in it to win it.

Adding horses, like War Of Athena (2) in Race 6 will make the bet more expensive, but will increase the chance of hitting the Pick 6.

Best Bet

Race 3: Win: Major Winter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.