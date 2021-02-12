Horse racing best bets, Friday 12 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

horse racing news, profiles and much more

Fairview Turf

Value Bet

Race 9 – Quartet: Float Lion King (1) and Rock The Cot (14) with Matloob (2), Selailai (3), Forty Days (5), Little Drummer Boy (7), Golden Man (12) and Pega D’Oro (16).

We’re not going quite as wide as we did yesterday, when we tried a “Hail Mary” Quartet for a value bet.

Today’s bet will cost R360, so feel free to try R36 for 10%.

Best Bet

Race 1 Double: 3 x 15

Three of the six runners in the card opener are unraced, including Norton Sound (3). This Visiionaie colt has been backed to 7-10, so expect fireworks.

Paris Opera (15) in the second was runner-up on debut. She looks set to go one better.

