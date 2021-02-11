Horse racing best bets, Thursday 11 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Turffontein Inside Track

Value Bet

Race 9 – Quartet: Float In For A Penny (3) and The Brass Way (8) with the field.

The lucky last on the day is a wide-open affair with a full field of 14 runners and three reserves waiting in the wings should there be any scratchings.

When it comes to investing, the higher the risk, the higher the reward. The same applies to punting.

This bet, however, is so risky, it is best described as a Hail Mary.

Play this only for a small percentage with the small change you can afford, because if In For A Penny and The Brass Way do come in with another “roughie”, you’ll probably be eating take-aways every day for the rest of the month.

R22 will give you 1%.

Best Bet

Race 6 – Swinger: 1×3

Elusive Force (1), trained by Paul Peter, is the highest rated of the runners with a Merit Rating of 96. She earned this rating with a hat-trick of wins in a FM83, FM84 and FM95 Handicap respectively. She now has to carry top weight (a whopping 63kg) in open company, but Peter has lightened her burden by nominating apprentice jockey Xola Jacobs for the ride as he gets a 4kg apprentice allowance.

Johan Janse van Vuuren’s Crank It Up (3) has recorded nine top-four finishes in his last 10 outings. The trainer has opted to re-fit Blinkers on his runner and it is expected to help him focus on recording a fourth career victory.

Pair the two in a Swinger.

