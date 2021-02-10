Best bets 10.2.2021 06:49 am

Horse racing best bets, Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best best horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Hollywoodbets Greyville Polytrack

Value Bet:

Race 1 – Pick 3: 5, 8, 11 x 2 x 3, 7

Maiden Plates are at times the best place to focus one’s attention when looking for a banker, for the simple reason that the runners carry the same weight (barring allowances) despite their merit rating.

Today at Greyville the first three events are Maiden Plates for fillies and mares and in all three races there seems to be a limited number of potential winners.

Best Bet:

Race 5 – Swinger: 1 x 5

Only seven runners will face the starter. Calulo (1) is on a hat-trick while Naoshima is on a winning streak having already bagged three on the trot.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Horse racing best bets, Friday 12 February 2021 12.2.2021
Horse racing best bets, Thursday 11 February 2021 11.2.2021
Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 9 February 2021 9.2.2021



MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km

today in print

Read Today's edition