Horse racing best bets, Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Hollywoodbets Greyville Polytrack

Value Bet:

Race 1 – Pick 3: 5, 8, 11 x 2 x 3, 7

Maiden Plates are at times the best place to focus one’s attention when looking for a banker, for the simple reason that the runners carry the same weight (barring allowances) despite their merit rating.

Today at Greyville the first three events are Maiden Plates for fillies and mares and in all three races there seems to be a limited number of potential winners.

Best Bet:

Race 5 – Swinger: 1 x 5

Only seven runners will face the starter. Calulo (1) is on a hat-trick while Naoshima is on a winning streak having already bagged three on the trot.

