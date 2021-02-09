Best bets 9.2.2021 07:04 am

Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 9 February 2021

Sports Staff

Vaal

Value Bet:

Pick 3, Races 6-8: Field x 3 x 2

Two of the most fancied runners on the day are Mill Queen (3) in Race 7 and Sarah (2) in Race 8. Use them as Pick 3 bankers, but play the field of 6 horses in Race 6, as any one of them can win.

Best Bet:

Race 4 – Swinger: Box 1 + 2 + 7

It’s been 141 days since Dianne Stenger saddled a winner at the Vaal. Her fortunes could take a turn for the better with Rosaprima (1). Together with Mike de Kock’s Lyrical Dance (2) and the Paul Peter-trained Belle Of Belize, a Boxed Swinger looks the best way to go.

