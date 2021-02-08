Horse racing best bets, Monday 8 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Fairview Polytrack

Value Bet: Race 8 – Swinger: Box 1 + 3 + 12

A race meeting at Fairview more often than not produces a surprise result. On Monday two horses capable of springing a surprise line up in the lucky last.

Elusive Diva (3), trained by Alan Greeff, and Zietsman Oosthuizen’s Valeriana (12) will be jumping from gates 13 and 15 respectively in this 1200m contest.

At first glance it would seem that their draws will make it almost impossible for them to have any sort of realistic chance.

However, both are usually out the gate in a flash and enjoy taking the early lead.

Best Bet: Race 5 – Quartet: Float 1 + 8 with the field

A small field of only 8 runners means this bet will cost R360. But one can play 10% for R36 or 5% for R18, or any other percentage. The minimum bet is R6.

