Horse racing best bets, Sunday 7 February 2021

BEST BET

With jockeys allowed to travel again, Lyle Hewitson will be in action at Scottsville today and will ride No 1 Komodosan in Race 3 for his father, trainer Carl Hewitson.

Komodosan has had two horrific draws in his first two starts and now has the advantage of jumping from No 1 draw. He was much improved at his second start and can still have a few more lengths to come.

The scratching of his rival in chief, Radames, will make him a hard horse to beat.

VALUE BET

Horse No 7 Washington Square may just have needed his last run. Today he runs in a competitive Race 6 over 1000m. He has good form over this course and distance and at best should have a big say.

He is ridden by apprentice Jabu Jacobs who takes another 1.5kg off his back. Bookmakers have opened him at odds of 18-1 and that could make his a really good each-way bet.

