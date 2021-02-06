Horse racing best bets, Saturday 6 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

With Turffontein postponed, here are updated bets for today’s Kenilworth meeting.

BEST BET

Justin Snaith continues to dominate Cape racing at the moment and we will go with No 7 Black Silver in Race 5.

He jumps from barrier No 1 which is a huge advantage over 1400m and is worth a good bet.

VALUE BET

We are going for a Quartet in Race 7, where, because of two scratchings, only five runners go to post.

A boxed Quartet with the field will cost your R120 and the good news is, you will catch it. One is just hoping they come in the right order where you will make a profit.

This is an open race so it could happen. Remember, you can percentages and 10% will cost you just R12.

