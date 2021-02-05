Horse racing best bets, Friday 5 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

BEST BET

Today we are going to take a Double on Races 3 and 4 at Fairview in Port Elizabeth. In this bet we have to find the winner of both races.

In Race 3 we are going with 1-Trippin The Stars and in Race 4 we are taking 4-Regimental

Trippin The Stars has been a bit costly to follow in two other racing jurisdictions, but it could be third-time lucky for the three-year-old Trippi filly. She looks to be in the right race and the change in headgear could also benefit.

Regimental has been running against a lot stronger in the Western Cape and has now joined the stable of Eastern Cape champion trainer Alan Greeff. He will be running in much weaker company and will be ridden by Greg Cheyne who has ridden the gelding previously.

VALUE BET

Our value bet comes up in Race 8 and that is Thomas Tucker. He is well drawn and has excellent form on the Polytrack but is less effective on the turf where they race on this occasion.

However, he has run a few places on the turf, and he does jump from a good draw. A number of the more fancied runners are drawn wide and that is not helpful over this course and distance where races start on the turn.

He is currently on offer at 9-1 and looks a decent each-way bet.

