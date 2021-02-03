Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 3 February 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

BEST BET

This is one of those race meetings where it’s ideal to take a winning Swinger.

That comes up in Race 1 at Greyville which looks a direct “boat race” between No 2 Alwaysincommand and No 1 Good Girl.

Take the Swinger as many times as you can afford but as Alwaysincommand looks hard to beat, it could also be worth taking a few Exactas 2 and 1.

VALUE BET

Jack Of Hearts takes a drop in class when he lines up in Race 6 over 2000m and he looks a great each-way bet.

He has been running in features and Pinnacle Stakes races but now runs in a MR 87 Handicap.

Of course, that usually comes with an increase in weight but Jack Of Hearts will be ridden by a talented 4kg claiming apprentice and he also has the advantage of jumping from No 1 draw.

He also has a great record over the course and distance with a win and three places from five starts.

Jack Of Hearts is trained by Garth Puller whose stable is in top form.

