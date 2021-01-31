Horse racing best bets, Sunday, 31 January 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best best horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen

BEST BET

Once again, we are going to go with a Swinger as our Best Bet. A Swinger means you have to select two horses who both finish in the first three.

This time we will look at Race 3 at Scottsville and go with 7-Abbey Wood and 8-Simply Complicated. The minimum bet is R6 but it should at least double your money. Not a bad return on an investment that lasts around to minutes.

VALUE BET

Drama Queen runs in Race 6 and is quoted at 6-1 in this eight-horse field. This four-year-old filly began her career in Cape Town and only joined the Garth Puller stable in Durban late last year.

She has had two runs at Scottsville and last time may have needed her run when beaten just 4.90 lengths. She will be a lot fitter this time, drops in class and distance, and is well drawn

An each-way bet on 3-Drama Queen looks the way to go.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.