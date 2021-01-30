Horse racing best bets, Saturday 30 January 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best best horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only on The Citizen

VAAL

BEST BET

Today’s race meeting scheduled for Turffontein has been moved to the Vaal as a result of the wet condition of the Turffontein track. But despite all that, there are a couple of horses that standout at the meeting.

The way to open the meeting is to take a Double in Races 1 and 2. Race 1 looks a two-horse affair between 4-Warriors Captain and 6- Heavens Girl.

1-Battle Force looks a good bet in Race 2. So take doubles 4×1 and 6×1. The minimum per bet is R6 so you can take them both for R12.

VALUE BET

The move to the Vaal means that all races over 1400m and 1600m which would be run around the turn at Turffontein will now be run up the straight.

That suits some horses better than others and it will assist Golden Pheasant in Race 7 who has won over 1400m up the straight. He is 4-1 and as he likes the wet and is in good form, he is worth a decent bet.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.