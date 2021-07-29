Best bets
Horse racing best bets, Thursday 29 July 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

TURFFONTEIN STANDSIDE

BEST BET

PICK 3 ON RACES 5, 6 AND 7
There look to be some standout bets at Turffontein today, and it could be worth taking a chance on
find three winners.
We are going to take a permutation, including two horses in Race No 5, three in Race 6 and just one
in Race 7. The numbers are 5-Connection and 8-Magic Dance in Race 5, with 3-Alesian Chief, 4-
Successful Secret and 5-Jet Cat in Race 6, with 8-Sound Of Summer in Race 7.
The bet costs R6.

VALUE BET


RACE 2 NO 2 MCKENNA SKYE
This filly is a half-sister to MK’s Pride who will be running in the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint at Greyville
on Saturday. Trainer Paul Peter feels she is a decent filly and at odds of around 5-1, looks a nice
eachway bet.

He looks like he is coming to hand and at his current odds of 8-1 he could be a decent betting proposition.

