Best bets
Best bets
Phumelela
Gaming and Leisure Limited
1 minute read
28 Jul 2021
11:25 am

Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 28 July 2021

Phumelela

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

DURBANVILLE
BEST BET

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

RACE 1 EXACTAS 1 AND 3; 1 AND 5This race has been reduced to just four runners and No 1 Homely Girl, looks a standout bet
in this field. She is a two-time winner taking on weaker runners. Only two other have
chances and they are 3-Louis’Diamond and 5-Zambaq.

VALUE BET


RACE 5 No 2 ON CAPTAIN’S SIDE – EACH WAY
This Greg Ennion-trained runner has an excellent record over this course and distance with
two wins and a place from three runs. There is no reason why this filly should not contest
the finish once again.

He looks like he is coming to hand and at his current odds of 8-1 he could be a decent betting proposition.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Gavin cuts out the cake for Sound Of Summer
20 seconds ago
20 seconds ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Thursday 29 July 2021
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

BEST BETS

Candice can climb up a place or two on the table
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

BEST BETS

Selections for Vaal Classic
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Gavin cuts out the cake for Sound Of Summer
20 seconds ago
20 seconds ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Thursday 29 July 2021
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

BEST BETS

Candice can climb up a place or two on the table
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

BEST BETS

Selections for Vaal Classic
2 days ago
2 days ago