Horse racing best bets, Friday 9 July 2021

FAIRVIEW TURF

BEST BET

ALL TO COME BET – RACE 4 NO 1 ON YOUR MARKS AND RACE 6 NO 1 SOMERSET MAUGHAM

Western Cape trainers Justin Snaith and Candice Bass-Robinson have hit Fairview in full force today with Snaith having a runner in all nine races while Bass-Robinson has six runners at the meeting. Her best looks to be On Your Marks in Race 4 who has way better form than any of the locals.

Snaith has a number of top runners and his best must be Somerset Maugham who has placed in feature races in the Cape Town.

They are both short prices, but it would come as a shock if either of them are beaten.

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 13 SUBTERFUGE – EACHWAY

With all the visitors in town and their horses at very short odds with the bookmakers, it is hard to find a value bet. But a third Western Cape trainer has brought two runners and perhaps Glen Kotzen-trained Subterfuge can take advantage of a light weight to upset hpt favourite Aye Aye from the Snaith yard.

This daughter of Elusive Fort has made a winning visit to Fairview before and won over this distance so she will have no issue with the course. She is carded to get 7kg from Aye Aye but with apprentice Kyle Strydom on board, she will benefit from a further 1.5kg allowance.

That could just give her the edge.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.