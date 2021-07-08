Horse racing best bets, Thursday 8 July 2021

Phumelela

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

VAAL

BEST BET

RACE 2 NO 10 SICILLIAN TIGER – WIN

Alec Laird’s runner had a promising debut run in which he finished third. He showed good pace throughout and was only collared late by the winner and runner-up. He will be much wiser this time and looks hard to beat.

VALUE BET

ALL TO COME – RACE 1 NO 10 MR LIVINGSTONE, RACE 5 NO 8 WHAT A MIRACE, RACE 7 NO 1 PORTICO.

Trainer Paul Peter has some good runners lining up at the Vaal today and these three look far better than there opposition. They are all short process but taking a bet for just R10 should bring return of around R55.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.