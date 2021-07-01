Horse racing best bets, Thursday 1 July 2021

Phumelela

Vaal

Best Bet:

Race 2: Wings Of Nike to win.

This Var filly impressed on debut and should benefit from that first run.

Value Bet:

Race 7: Dance Lesson (7) Eachway.

This filly exited the maiden ranks at the fourth time of asking, but was not far behind in her first three runs.

This Novice Handicap is the ideal first post-maiden race for her.