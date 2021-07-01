Best bets
Best bets
Phumelela
Gaming and Leisure Limited
1 minute read
1 Jul 2021
10:44 am

Horse racing best bets, Thursday 1 July 2021

Phumelela

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

 

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Vaal

Best Bet:

Race 2: Wings Of Nike to win.

This Var filly impressed on debut and should benefit from that first run.

Value Bet:

Race 7: Dance Lesson (7) Eachway.

This filly exited the maiden ranks at the fourth time of asking, but was not far behind in her first three runs.

This Novice Handicap is the ideal first post-maiden race for her.

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Paul Reeves eyeing up a Durbanville double
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

HORSES

Sprinkles can bring some stardust to the Vaal
2 days ago
2 days ago

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 29 June 2021
2 days ago
2 days ago

HORSES

Former top jockeys put faith in the champ
3 days ago
3 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Paul Reeves eyeing up a Durbanville double
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

HORSES

Sprinkles can bring some stardust to the Vaal
2 days ago
2 days ago

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 29 June 2021
2 days ago
2 days ago

HORSES

Former top jockeys put faith in the champ
3 days ago
3 days ago