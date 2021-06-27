Horse racing best bets, Sunday 27 June 2021

Phumelela

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

GREYVILLE

BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 9 WINTER SMOKE – WIN

This ultra-consistent filly from the Ashley Fortune yard does not know how to run a bad race and she comes into the event as the best handicapped runner. Her only run on the Polytrack was over this distance and she romped to a facile victory.

VALUE BET

RACE 2 NO 4 KUUMA – EACHWAY

This son of Lance has been gelded and his first run backed produced a second place behind Mufasa, who is rated a star by his stable. In fact, Mufasa came out and won again yesterday at Turffontein to frank the form. Keagan de Melo takes the ride on this Sean Tarry-trained horse and although stable jockey Lyle Hewitson has opted to ride Not Your Call, there doe not look to be much between the two on form and it will not be the first time Hewitson has chosen the wrong one.