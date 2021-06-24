Horse racing best bets, Thursday 24 June 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
VAAL CLASSIC
BEST BET
RACE 4 SWINGER – 1 NUSSPLY AND 7 TIME SPIRIT
This is an extremely competitive card with few stand-out bets. But Race 4 looks to be a match race between Time Spirit, who will only be having his second run, and the more experienced Nussply from the in-form Paul Peter yard.
Time Spirit could be anything after having finished a 4.75-length third behind Willow’s Wish on debut over 1600m and can only improve over the extra 200m.
Nussply has been battling to win a maiden plate but this is not the strongest of fields and it does give him a decent opportunity. The Swinger looks the safest bet, but if you are brave enough then takes Exactas 1×7 and 7×1.
VALUE BET
RACE 6 NO 14 SEKHMET – EACHWAY BET
This is a Classified Stakes over 1450m for Apprentice Jockeys and it could be the ideal race for Sekhmet. Paul Peter’s charge put about a decent race over 1600m last time and on this occasions is one of the best-handicapped runners, jumps from barrier No 1 and gets a 2.5kg apprentice allowance. Should contest the finish.
