It pays to follow the GvN trend at Kenilworth

Mike Moon

Van Niekerk could start accumulating cheques as early as the first race, with Eric Sands-trained Reverent Lass, but it’s Race 2 with Glen Puller runner Legitimise that might see him in the familiar confines of the winner’s box.

Following trends and balancing percentages is the way financial and stock market traders operate – and the more professional and studious horse racing players. So, if we’ve been serious about punting in recent months, we’d have included the name Grant van Niekerk in all computations.

The effervescent Cape Town jockey is running up amazing statistics. His rate of winners to rides for the season is 22% – a figure only the King of KZN Anton Marcus can contemplate. Van Niekerk’s placing rate is 44% – and an almost unbelievable 55% at Kenilworth racecourse.

The “GvN factor” must be brought to bear on Wednesday’s Kenilworth race meeting, where he looks likely to come away with yet more success.

The gelding has three seconds and three thirds to his name, but has not always had the forceful, authoritative handling from the saddle that Van Niekerk brings.

Four of the rider’s seven engagements are for trainer Andre Nel and all four have good winning chances.

Port Adelaide, Winter Royale, Happy Aristocrat and Spring Awakening could conceivably give the jockey-trainer duo a clean sweep of the heart of the card in Races 3, 4, 5 and 6.

The fifth and sixth look the hardest tasks and some additional horses must be included in exotic perms.

When the Vodacom Durban July field was announced on Tuesday, it was no surprise to see Van Niekerk booked to ride in-form three-year-old Linebacker – on whom he has won three on the trot. He will want to come into South Africa’s premier horse race on 3 July with plenty of confidence from a wave of winners over the next couple of weeks.

SELECTION

Race 1:

Jet For Time, 3 Jetrix, 9 Seeking Peace, 5 Tamil Tiger

Race 2:

1 Legitimise, 7 Serious Business, 4 Sir Tallin, 2 Princess Of Winter

Race 3:

4 Port Adelaide, 1 Song, 3 Tenacity, 7 Dyanne

Race 4:

2 Universe Boss, 3 Royal Grove, 12 Winter Royale, 9 Double Agent

Race 5:

4 Happy Aristocrat, 7 Alingalonga, 8 Assertive Power, 2 Captains World

Race 6:

5 Spring Awakening, 2 Skidoo, 4 Apollo Ace, 3 Green Jacket

Race 7:

2 Major Attraction, 5 Tallahassee, 3 Chile Jam, 1 Our Prized Jewel

Race 8:

10 A Moment Apart, 7 Wild Creature, 5 Glitter In The Air, 1 Miss Millstream

Pick 6:

1,4 x 2,3,6,8,9,12 x 2,4,6,7,8,9 x 2,4,5 x 2,5 x 1,5,7,10 (R1728)

PA:

1 x 4 x 2,3,12 x 4,7 x 2,5 x 2 x 5,7,10 (R36)