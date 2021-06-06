Best bets
Best bets
1 minute read
6 Jun 2021
1:33 pm

Horse racing best bets, Sunday 6 June 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Your daily best bets.

 

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Citizen Best Bets.

Turffontein 

Best

Race 4 No 4 Way Of The World

Value

Race 3 No 1 Divine Odyssey

Turffontein meetings:

Turffontein Sunday (6 June): 13:00; 13:35; 14:10; 14:48; 15:23; 15:54; 16:25; 17:00

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Monday 7 June 2021
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

HORSES

It might pay to follow the Kotzen-Mxothwa combo
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Saturday 5 June 2021
2 days ago
2 days ago

HORSES

Take Bold Ransom to snatch quick money at the Vaal
4 days ago
4 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Monday 7 June 2021
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

HORSES

It might pay to follow the Kotzen-Mxothwa combo
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Saturday 5 June 2021
2 days ago
2 days ago

HORSES

Take Bold Ransom to snatch quick money at the Vaal
4 days ago
4 days ago