Horse racing best bets, Friday 28 May 2021

FAIRVIEW TURF
BEST BET
SWINGER RACE 3 Nos 3-WALLIS SPENCER AND 4-SANTA THERESE
Both runners are trained by Alan Greeff and have top jockeys in Greg Cheyne and Luke Ferraris respectively. Both are course-and-distance suited.
VALUE BET
RACE 8 NO 1 ARRABIATA – EACHWAY
Trainer Juan Nel has his yard in outstanding form and had four winners at Tuesday’s race meeting. He teams up with jockey Callan Murray and it could be a nice each-way bet and worth taking Swingers with Frosty Rain and Alaskan Fate.
