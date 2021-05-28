Horse racing best bets, Friday 28 May 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

FAIRVIEW TURF

BEST BET

SWINGER RACE 3 Nos 3-WALLIS SPENCER AND 4-SANTA THERESE

Both runners are trained by Alan Greeff and have top jockeys in Greg Cheyne and Luke Ferraris respectively. Both are course-and-distance suited.

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 1 ARRABIATA – EACHWAY

Trainer Juan Nel has his yard in outstanding form and had four winners at Tuesday’s race meeting. He teams up with jockey Callan Murray and it could be a nice each-way bet and worth taking Swingers with Frosty Rain and Alaskan Fate.